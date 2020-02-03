NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors listening to pitches for D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets over the summer

While most of us expected D'Angelo Russell to move on from the Golden State Warriors in the summer, recent reports as per Marc Stein of the New York Times are suggesting that the San Francisco based franchise is listening to offers for the point guard ahead of the February 6th trade deadline.

Many thought the Warriors would wait until draft time to seriously ponder moving D'Angelo Russell, but sources say they are listening to pitches -- with no secret Minnesota wants D-Lo badly. Golden State is widely expected to trade Alec Burks and/or Glenn Robinson III this week — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2020

One of the many suitors for the Warriors guard are the Minnesota Timberwolves. That comes as no secret after years of speculation and being constantly linked with Timberwolves. Superstar Karl-Anthony Towns has mentioned before that he would like to play with D'Angelo Russell and Devin Booker. So, it's no coincidence that they are linked with him.

Russell is so far averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.3% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc. He scored 52 points back in November against the Timberwolves at Minnesota while dropping seven buckets from beyond the arc. Despite missing a chunk of the games through injury, Russell had two other big games against Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs where he chalked up 33 points and 30 points respectively. Defense has never been his strongest suit and it continues not to be.

This time last year, Russell was waiting for an All-Star Weekend call up. This season, however, hasn't exactly gone to plan. With injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Warriors have crumbled to a mere 11 wins and are languishing at the bottom of the table in the Western Conference.