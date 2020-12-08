NBA Trade Rumors: 'He asks for a chance to win a ring,' James Harden’s mother hits back at fan who claims the Houston Rockets star is unprofessional

It is no secret that James Harden has been trying to fashion a move to the Brooklyn Nets for the last few weeks. The NBA Trade Rumors began circulating towards the end of the previous season, and have only gained momentum in the recent offseason. Despite having initially informed the Houston Rockets that he will be joining training soon, Harden was recently spotted partying at a Vegas-based nightclub.

Now, his move only seems a matter of time, as Harden has been heavily involved in speculation of late. James Harden’s mother, who is also his agent, recently hit back at a fan who criticized his professionalism on Instagram.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden’s mother claps back at fan who criticized his professionalism

In response to the constant rumors of Harden making his way to the Brooklyn Nets to unite with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, a fan posted on the player's mother, Monja Willis', Instagram profile. Not only has James Harden submitted a trade request, but he has also failed to show up for training even after promising to do so.

In such a scenario, Houston Rockets’ fans all over the world have been concerned, as Harden is the undisputable alpha player of their team. One such fan addressed Harden’s mother/agent on Instagram and claimed that the player’s actions are reprehensible and irresponsible. The outspoken fan also criticized her upbringing of James Harden.

James Harden's mom responding to criticism of him on Instagram. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/fMHmYiAA96 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 7, 2020

The fan went on to claim that James Harden has been disrespectful towards his fans and coach, and has not acted professionally. However, James Harden’s mother was not having it and posted a sternly-worded reply of her own,

“Not sure who you are. But I have raised my son to be the caring and giving young businessman that he has become. He has his own mind and can make his own decisions and I’ve very proud of him for that. Now as far as his job you clearly don’t understand what’s really going on. That’s ok."

Monja Willis was of the opinion that James Harden’s decisions on his future are entirely his own business, and it is acceptable for fans to not know what is going on. She went on to claim that James always gives his “210 percent” every game, and is doing what he thinks is the best for his career.

Monja Willis, James Harden's mother, speaks out on Instagram:



"He is doing the best for his career...He [is] ask[ing] for a chance to get a ring [and] that's it." pic.twitter.com/CrMvAZ9mE6 — Alec Sturm (@alec_sturm) December 7, 2020

While Houston Rockets’ fans might sympathise with James Harden’s desire to move to another team, his mother was quick to defend him on Instagram. According to her, Harden wants a chance to win an NBA Championship ring, which he thinks he can achieve by joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the Brooklyn Nets.