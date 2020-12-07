NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden spotted in Vegas nightclub despite telling Houston Rockets he'll return to training soon

The James Harden saga continues to become more convoluted with each passing day. While NBA trade rumors spin their own yarn, positive comments from John Wall and Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas hinted that Harden was set to fall in line. However, he was spotted at the Vegas-based Drai's Nightclub on Sunday night, putting his return to H-Town in jeopardy again.

James Harden was spotted at the club again last night



(IG: cbodadon) pic.twitter.com/D1i3CmEMoR — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 7, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden giving mixed signals to Houston Rockets?

Earlier during the week, Stephen Silas had mentioned that he expected James Harden to join up with the team by Sunday which never happened. Harden was then scheduled to attend an individual workout last evening due to COVID-19 protocols where he also failed to turn up.

Stephen Silas

James Harden then assured the Houston Rockets that he'll join up with the team soon as reported earlier. But the latest discovery about his whereabouts is set to irk the front office who've remained adamant about their willingness to hold on to the player despite reports of him wanting a trade.

The main cause for concern here is the fact that Harden was seen in a public space without protective equipment. Given the NBA's strict protocols, it could take him several days before he's eventually cleared to join training camp. And with the new season just three weeks away, this raises serious doubts about Harden's commitment to the franchise entering the 2020-21 campaign.

NBA Trade Rumors: John Wall expects James Harden to stay with Houston Rockets

John Wall

During his media availability on Sunday, Houston Rockets' newest recruit John Wall mentioned a few positive comments about James Harden. Wall explained that the two were in touch and that The Beard was interested in playing with him.

John Wall said he had a "great talk" with James Harden. Wall says there were in contact before the trade and expressed that they wanted to play with each other. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 6, 2020

As things stand, James Harden's recent actions don't fall in line with John Wall's comments. Irrespective of what NBA trade rumors may suggest, this could also be just a case of Harden letting loose before getting his priorities in place for the new season. We'll just have to wait and see how this saga unfolds.

