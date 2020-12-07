NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden misses another individual workout but in touch with Houston Rockets management

James Harden's future with the Houston Rockets continues to be in doubt. He failed to join up with the team on Sunday despite head coach Stephen Silas mentioning earlier during the week that he expects The Beard to report soon. In a move that will lead to more NBA trade rumors, Harden missed a scheduled individual workout on Sunday evening as reported by ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Source: James Harden did not return to Houston for his anticipated individual workout Sunday evening but told Rockets management he will report soon. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 7, 2020

Luckily for Houston Rockets fans, James Harden is on talking terms with the front office and expected to be in H-Town soon.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden's complicated situation with Houston Rockets

James Harden's desire to be traded by the Houston Rockets early on during the offseason is fairly known. However, it does seem at the time that the Rockets have no intention to send Harden to either of his two preferred destinations in Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. Neither franchise has enough assets to send back in return.

John Wall

The arrival of John Wall is expected to be a cornerstone move in persuading James Harden to stay with the Houston Rockets though. Earlier today, Wall had mentioned that the two had spoken to each other and wanted to play together.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden yet to report to training camp

Training camp for all NBA franchises is well underway and players are slowly joining up. That hasn't been the case for James Harden. He was only recently spotted attending rapper Lil Baby's birthday bash in Atlanta. Coach Silas had mentioned on Sunday that The Beard was expected to partake in an individual workout later in the evening due to COVID-19 protocols but he no-showed that as well.

Stephen Silas: James Harden did not take participate in today's practice. Cannot practice with team due to COVID-19 protocols. The Rockets expect him to be in for an indvidual workout this evening. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 6, 2020

The fact that James Harden continues to remain away from training camp despite assurances from his newly-arrived star teammate and the head coach is concerning. Perhaps Harden still hasn't bought into the idea of continuing with the Houston Rockets this season. In any case, he needs to make up his mind soon because the 2020-21 NBA season is merely two weeks away.

