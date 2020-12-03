NBA Trade Rumors: "I don't see how this keeps James Harden in Houston" Stephen A Smith skeptical about James Harden's future with Houston Rockets

The NBA trade rumor mill has been busy lately, with a host of speculation surrounding some of the league's biggest stars. Houston Rockets' talisman James Harden is right at the top of the list, with NBA Trade Rumors linking him with a potential exit from the franchise. On that note, let's see what the experts have to about his situation.

NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen A Smith believes James Harden will move from Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Ever since news broke of Russell Westbrook's move to the Washington Wizards from Houston Rockets, with John Wall moving the other way, James Harden's future at the franchise was thrown into further doubt. Eminent sports personality Stephen A Smith expressed his thoughts on the same, on the latest episode of ESPN's popular basketball talk show, 'First Take' -

"I like John Wall, but I don't see how this keeps James Harden in Houston. Which is why I'm at a loss as to why Houston would do this deal."

Fox Sports' 'Undisputed' co-host Shannon Sharpe echoed the sentiment, expressing doubts over James Harden's future with the Houston Rockets,

"He[James Harden] is going to be like you have traded out everybody else, what am I going to do now?"

Doubting James Harden's commitment to the Rockets is natural, especially since John Wall hasn't played an NBA game since December 2018. However, Harden only recently shared the court with Wall, and if he's still interested in staying in Houston, there may be something on offer here.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat will pivot towards acquiring Bradley Beal if Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a supermax with the Milwaukee Bucks

Advertisement

James Harden has been with the Houston Rockets since 2013 and has won an MVP award as well as multiple scoring titles. However, the lack of a championship has irked The Beard, and per recent NBA Trade Rumors, he plans to join Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

James Harden recently declined a bumper two-year, $103 million extension with the Houston Rockets. With each passing day, it seems like an NBA trade to a contender is imminent.

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors tried an ambitious move for James Harden prior to Draft day