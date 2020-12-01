NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat will pivot towards acquiring Bradley Beal if Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a supermax with the Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat had a terrific 19/20 season, in which they were able to win the Eastern Conference and enter the NBA finals. NBA trade rumors suggest that the Miami Heat are planning to add a third star alongside the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and let's check out the latest update on that front.

NBA Trade Rumors: Beal being targeted as an alternative for Giannis; Oladipo trade being considered too

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat are likely to go for Washington Wizards' star shooting guard Bradley Beal if Giannis Antetokounmpo ends up staying with the Bucks. This is what Jackson had to say about Miami's plans:

"If Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a max extension with the Bucks, Washington guard Bradley Beal becomes the No. 1 Heat target if or when he becomes available.The Heat’s interest remains very high, according to a source with direct knowledge."

Per NBA trade rumors, the Miami Heat have expressed great interest in making a move for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, there are strong chances of Giannis signing a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Beal is one of the most coveted players in the league, and it will cost Miami Heat a fortune to acquire him. According to NBA trade rumors, the Miami Heat could likely build a trade package around Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, or Precious Achiuwa and a 2025 first-rounder to acquire Beal from the Wizards.

Heat Will Pivot To Bradley Beal If Giannis Antetokounmpo Extends With Bucks https://t.co/CHGioBm8us — RealGM (@RealGM) December 1, 2020

Beyond Antetokounmpo and Beal, the next option for Miami Heat would be Victor Oladipo, provided the Indiana Pacers star returns to his All-Star level. Oladipo is unlikely to be pursued via trade unless it is clear that the Heat cannot acquire Antetokounmpo or Beal.

With Bam Adebayo on the Heat’s books for at least $28.1 million in 2021-22, adding that third established All-Star will be a bit more difficult. However, it is certainly achievable for General Manager Andy Elisburg and Miami Heat president Pat Riley, who have pulled off a similar feat in the past.

And part 2, for those hoping to build a potential super power (as opposed to those who are fine without one): https://t.co/07pQ37pupa — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 1, 2020

