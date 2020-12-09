NBA Trade Rumors: Here is why teams linked to James Harden should be wary before signing off on a megadeal

The James Harden vs. Houston Rockets saga reached new heights on Tuesday, with the Philadelphia 76ers joining the mix. According to recent NBA trade rumors, Harden has added the 76ers to the list of teams that he would like to play for.

Other teams have been linked to Harden in the past 24 hours, but it is doubtful that there is any traction to some of these reports.

NBA Trade Rumors: Teams are hesitant to make trade offers for James Harden

Unfortunately for James Harden, teams are not too keen on making trade offers for him at the moment, according to a recent report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Teams are gonna be hesitant to trade for James Harden if they're not sure he wants to be there. You don’t want to give up all the assets you would need to, and then have him walk in two years.”

What’s next for James Harden and the Rockets with @notthefakeSVP pic.twitter.com/Xh5X8JFOi2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 9, 2020

In other words, a trade for Harden will not be easy without a commitment from the 8-time All-Star to stay with their team beyond his contractual obligations.

So far, the Beard has indicated that he wants to play for either of two teams - the Brooklyn Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers.

Talks appear to have stalled between the Nets and Rockets at the moment, mainly because Brooklyn doesn’t seem to have the assets that Houston requires.

James Harden wants to play for a title contender seeing as how his window of opportunity to win a ring is closing at Houston.

Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards

A team that could use Harden’s talents is the Philadelphia 76ers, who have talented young All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Harden may be comfortable with a Sixers trade since Daryl Morey, the Rockets’ former general manager, was hired as Philadelphia’s new president of basketball operations.

As ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski reported, Harden is also open to other trade destinations.

“Harden also indicated that other teams could fit his criteria for a preferred destination, a source said.”

Other teams that have come up in recent NBA trade rumors are the New Orleans Pelicans and the Miami Heat.

On “The Mismatch” podcast, Kevin O’Connor and Bill Simmons discussed how the Pelicans have the assets to land James Harden in a deal with the Houston Rockets.

A trade with New Orleans is likely to include All-Star forward Brandon Ingram plus a few other players and future draft picks.

Washington Wizards v New Orleans Pelicans

According to the Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, the Miami Heat could offer a trade package for James Harden by using “the 2020-21 expiring salaries of Kelly Olynyk and Andre Iguodala, plus Tyler Herro, and then filler”. However, it’s doubtful that the Rockets would be amenable to this trade given their requirements.

Winderman also questioned if Harden and Heat franchise player Jimmy Butler could play well together.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas confirms that James Harden got tested in Houston today. "That's pretty much all I know," he said. https://t.co/HVl2OmoJy9 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 8, 2020

In any case, the 2018 MVP has finally reported for work, and that is a big step in a possible reconciliation with the Rockets management, despite these recent NBA trade rumors.

