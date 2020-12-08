NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets unwilling to soften stance on James Harden demands despite star's continued absence

The drama surrounding James Harden and the Houston Rockets continues with the former MVP still a no-show at training camp ahead of 2020-21 NBA season. The latest NBA trade rumors stem from a report published in The Athletic, by Sam Amick. According to the report, Houston Rockets will not budge from their demands that would convince them to their trade their superstar player.

Sources: The Rockets were very surprised James Harden didn't show up on Sunday, and still lack clarity about when he'll report. But in terms of how they see a possible trade, the expectations for a (massive) return remain unchanged. Details here...https://t.co/AXcswtam48 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) December 8, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: What the Houston Rockets want in a package for James Harden

James Harden is arguably one of the top five players in the league and any offer that they receive should be commensurate to the 8-time All-Star’s status. According to Amick, the Houston Rockets want a quality trade offer that involves a particular package of players and picks.

“As for the prospects of him being traded, sources say the Rockets’ demands remain unchanged even after these past few days: An All-Star/All-NBA level player in return, as well as a treasure trove of other assets (young prospects, first-round draft picks, etc.).”

The Rockets are looking for a deal similar to what the New Orleans Pelicans received in exchange for Anthony Davis a year ago. As the Pelicans’ franchise player, Davis was not an easy catch for the LA Lakers who sent many of their young players plus several draft picks to New Orleans.

The Rockets aren’t necessarily asking for an arm and a leg in a deal for their own franchise player. They are, however, making sure that they don’t get robbed of an opportunity to continue to compete at a high level.

James Harden’s absence is sending the wrong optics and, though it’s not the Rockets’ fault, they are suffering from the fact that they don’t have control of the situation.

“There is no timetable, as far as I know. It is a setback.”



Rockets HC Stephen Silas says he doesn’t know if James Harden is in Houston pic.twitter.com/Icj9SO7aOE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2020

Houston, we have a problem.

NBA Trade Rumors: NBA teams aren’t responding to Houston Rockets’ demands

As the Houston Rockets field in inquiries surrounding James Harden’s availability, it appears that they aren’t getting the offers that they believe they should, per Amick.

“But as of Monday afternoon, sources say, the trade market wasn’t responding to these demands in the kind of way that would inspire a move.”

Though the league is not lacking in All-Stars and All-NBA players who are valued in a similar way to James Harden, there aren’t many teams who are looking to part ways with the quality and quantity of assets that the Rockets are looking for.

Part of the reason may be Harden’s lack of championship hardware. As good as he has been in the regular season, Harden has only reached the Finals once (2012) and he hasn’t come close since.

Playoff contenders want a proven commodity if they are to give up the assets that the Rockets are looking for and James Harden hasn’t proven that he can win when it matters most.

