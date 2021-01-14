NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets acquire Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers as part of James Harden deal

The Indiana Pacers are dealing star guard Victor Oladipo in the wake of a dramatic sequence of events surrounding the Houston Rockets. The Pacers have reportedly completed a four-way deal with the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets to acquire Caris LeVert in exchange for Victor Oladipo, per Shams Charania on Twitter.

This is a blockbuster trade for all teams involved for many reasons, and has been circulating the NBA Trade Rumor mill for quite some time. The Indiana Pacers are losing a big piece of their offense in Victor Oladipo, but have acquired a rising star in the form of Caris LeVert. James Harden was dealt to Brooklyn who sent LeVert to Indiana who then sent Oladipo to Houston.

Sources: Full current trade:



Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27)



Nets: James Harden



Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder



Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

The Pacers saw their opportunity to make a deal, and they jumped on it as Oladipo was granted his wish to leave Indiana.

Oladipo made statements earlier this season regarding a desire to move teams, and the Pacers seemed to have found enough value in the potential of Caris LeVert (and a 2nd round pick) to make the deal happen.

By trading Oladipo, the Pacers



1) Get something in return instead of losing him for nothing

2) Are no longer over the luxury tax threshold

3) Will have four starters under contract through 2022-23



Oladipo, meanwhile, will play alongside fellow Hoosier Eric Gordon. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) January 13, 2021

The NBA trade rumors have been flying since the Houston Rockets' embarrassing performance against the LA Lakers on Tuesday night, and teams have decided to make a move to improve their chances of winning. James Harden will join the duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, and his locker room antics will be the big question moving forward.

The value of the Oladipo trade and all of the pieces that come with it is not yet certain. Victor Oladipo has made a name for himself as a top scorer in the league and could make an immediate impact on the struggling Houston Rockets. As he joins John Wall to maintain the dangerous backcourt of the Rockets, Oladipo's leadership will be tested in the coming weeks.