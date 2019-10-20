NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets could explore trading for Kevin Love, but it would likely have to be a 3-team deal

Kevin Love continues to be linked with a trade away from the Cleveland Cavaliers

What's the rumor?

Up until earlier this week, Bradley Beal was the NBA star attracting the most trade buzz. However, the 26-year-old has since signed a new deal with the Washington Wizards, and teams around the NBA must now look towards alternative trade targets.

One of those targets is Cleveland's Kevin Love, who has been linked with a trade ever since the Cavs hit the reset button last November. The five-time All-Star has been linked to the likes of the Portland Trail Blazers, but Zach Lowe of ESPN believes that the Rockets are among the teams interested exploring a trade.

In case you didn't know...

Love has been with the Cavs since 2014, and he committed his future to the franchise following the departure of LeBron James last summer. However, his four-year, $120 million extension does not kick into effect until this season, and many analysts around the NBA have suggested that a trade would be best for both Love's career and the Cavs' ongoing rebuild.

The heart of the matter

"Portland also surely wonders how many teams will really bid for Love. Houston will poke around, because that's what it does, but I'm not sure the Cavs are much interested in Eric Gordon and Clint Capela," Zach Lowe said.

Love turned 31 last month, and it is evident that he needs a trade so that he can spend his remaining prime years on a contending team. However, as Lowe's report points out, the Rockets don't have too many assets that will interest the Cavs, and a three-team deal may be needed to complete a deal.

Ultimately, a team like Miami would be a much more likely destination for Love, although the Rockets can't be ruled out due to Daryl Morey's intent to do anything to win a title.

What's next?

Love and the Cavs will get their season underway with a trip to Orlando to take on the Magic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Rockets will take on the Greek Freak and the Milwaukee Bucks a day later.