NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets no longer interested in Minnesota Timberwolves' Robert Covington

Milwaukee Bucks v Minnesota Timberwolves

What's the rumor?

In a recent report by Shams Charania, the Houston Rockets were among the three-team who showed interest in trading for Minnesota Timberwolves's Robert Covington. However, according to the latest report by The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Rockets are no more interested in trading for him.

In case you didn't know...

Robert Covington is averaging 12.7 points this season and shooting 44.1% from the field. However, his numbers are underrated.

Covington is an excellent two-way player who puts an impact on both the ends of the floor. He can shoot the occasional three-ball and provide spacing to his teammates.

With the offense, he also has quick hands on the defensive end, averaging 1.7 steals a day. He can defend any high-level player and make him work for money any night or day.

Meanwhile, multiple NBA teams are looking to add extra firepower to their lineup before the trade deadline. They all have a missing piece on the roster, which if acquired, can make them the real contenders this season.

The heart of the matter

The Houston Rockets have been looking to add some depth to their lineup before the trade deadline. But with a limited amount of assets at their disposal, they cannot offer the Wolves a substantial deal.

Meanwhile, the report also says that the Rockets will still be active around the deadline, and if the opportunity comes, they want to grab it. For now, the team is focussed on producing the best results from what they have, which includes Russell Westbrook and James Harden. They have Clint Capela at the center, who is an excellent player, along with Eric Gordon, who is back after a prolonged injury.

What's next?

The Rockets lost their last two games and will be looking to bounce back against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.