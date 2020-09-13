NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets reportedly interested in hiring Jeff Van Gundy to replace Mike D'Antoni

With the Houston Rockets' campaign for the NBA title ending last night, there are multiple NBA trade rumors about the future of the franchise. Some believe that the Rockets need to make trades to support their stars, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Coach Mike D'Antoni's contract has also ended, and many speculate that he will not be returning to Houston next season.

We bring to you NBA trade rumors about a wildcard candidate for the Houston Rockets' head coaching job.

Jeff Van Gundy reportedly a candidate for the Houston Rockets job

Jeff Van Gundy during his days coaching the Houston Rockets

NBA commentator and former Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy could see a return to the franchise next year. Marc Stein reports that there are rumblings about Jeff Van Gundy returning to coach the Houston Rockets next year.

There have been rumbles in coaching circles for weeks that the Rockets will strongly consider Jeff Van Gundy to replace Mike D’Antoni if they make a coaching change



GM Daryl Morey, remember, had interest in rehiring Van Gundy when Houston hired D’Antoni instead in May 2016 https://t.co/CJXIul5WgY — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 13, 2020

Jeff Van Gundy has great experience coaching in the NBA with the New York Knicks in the 1990s and also with the Houston Rockets in the 2000s.

In his first stint with the Rockets, Van Gundy had great success while leading Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming. While the team was unable to win a Championship, they were a dominant force in the Western Conference.

If selected for the job, Van Gundy will have the task of transforming the Houston Rockets, led by James Harden and Russell Westbrook, into a title contender in the West.

We are yet to hear from Van Gundy himself on whether he is interested in being a head coach in the NBA again. We look forward to more NBA trade rumors about the Houston Rockets' next head coach, should D'Antoni leave.

In NBA trade rumors, Mike D'Antoni unsure about future with the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

After their loss to the LA Lakers last night, Mike D'Antoni was asked about his future with the Houston Rockets. He deflected away from the question saying:

"We'll see what happens."

James Harden has thrown his support behind D'Antoni in last night's post-game press conference saying that what he has accomplished with the team has been amazing.

James Harden asked for his thoughts on being coached by Mike D’Antoni and his future with the @HoustonRockets #OneMission pic.twitter.com/C4vCaasjN3 — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) September 13, 2020

We look forward to seeing if Mike D'Antoni keeps his job with the Houston Rockets next season or whether he will take his small-ball game to another NBA franchise.

