NBA Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's blockbuster trade to Mavericks sends Austin Reaves to Memphis and Daniel Gafford to Lakers in mock proposal

The LA Lakers will be at the center of all trade rumors amid their search for a starting-caliber big man, as confirmed by the team's brass. With just one first-round pick available to trade (2031), LA is handicapped in the trade market. The free agency options might not be realistic, shifting the focus for Rob Pelinka and his front office to sneak in a potential multi-team trade.

Ad

One such possibility is if Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies decide to part ways. While Memphis will likely retain him, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on Apr. 28 on The Hoop Collective Podcast about "rumblings" of Morant's availability.

The Dallas Mavericks have incredible depth in the frontcourt after replacing Luka Doncic with Anthony Davis, but that left them shorthanded in the backcourt. With Kyrie Irving out until January 2026, Dallas would need a perimeter threat to carry the load in his absence.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

If the Grizzlies pull the plug, the Mavericks could be among the potential suitors to make a deal go through. They would get their star for the future with the right pieces around and veterans like Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving to mentor him.

Dallas also lacks the picks for a blockbuster move, so it will need this to be a bigger trade to strike a surefire deal.

NBA Trade Rumors: How Mavericks landing Ja Morant can send a starting center to Lakers

The LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies could orchestrate the NBA's next blockbuster trade centered around Ja Morant getting dealt to the Texas-based franchise. The basic framework of this deal will be centered around every team securing what they would ideally want in return from a positional standpoint.

Ad

The Lakers will look for a center, the Mavericks will look to cut wing depth, and the Grizzlies will search for a point guard replacement and complementary role players.

Here's the potential framework of the deal sending Ja Morant to the Mavericks:

Dallas Mavericks receive

Ja Morant

2026 first-round pick swap (via Lakers)

2028 first-round pick swap (via Lakers)

Memphis Grizzlies receive

Austin Reaves

Klay Thompson

Naji Marshall

2029 first-round pick (via Mavericks)

LA Lakers receive

Ad

Daniel Gafford

2031 second-round pick (via Grizzlies)

With Gafford on an expiring contract, it's unlikely that the Mavericks will receive a first-round pick from any team. Letting him walk in free agency next year would also be a loss, especially with the Mavericks unlikely to pay him starting center money, considering their impressive frontcourt depth.

Two swaps from the Lakers, who are playing a key role in facilitating the Morant trade by shipping Austin Reaves to Memphis, should be sufficient for the Mavericks to agree to.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies send a second-round pick to LA for Reaves. They also receive some wing depth by acquiring Naji Marshall and Klay Thompson from the Mavericks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.