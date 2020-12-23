NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden breaks league's COVID-19 protocols to attend Christmas party, Denver Nuggets not interested in moving Jamal Murray

The 2020-21 NBA Season starts on Wednesday evening for the Houston Rockets, however, the availability of their disgruntled superstar, James Harden, has been brought under the spotlight in recent NBA Trade Rumors. Houston has had a whirlwind offseason as the narrative of Harden's future continues to fluctuate.

In the most recent news, the shooting guard appears to have broken league rules prior to the season tip-off and will no longer be linked with a move to the Denver Nuggets.

It's fair to say that the debacle between James Harden and the Houston Rockets has occupied the majority of NBA Trade Rumors this offseason. When such a player as James Harden is suggested to wanting a trade, immediately teams around the league were linked with his name. His frustration in Houston seems to be rumbling on into the beginning of the league season as Harden was seen at a party on Monday evening.

According to NBA Trade Rumors, James Harden was seen on a social media video attending a strip club Christmas party in Houston and could face consequences of his actions from league officials.

Watch James Harden Attend Maskless Stripper Christmas Party After Throwing Basketball at Teammate; Adam Silver Had Instructed NBA Players to Stay Away From COVID Booty & Strip Clubs; How Party Host Exposed Him on Instagram (Exclusive Video-IG) https://t.co/4huOgFXH6C pic.twitter.com/dTZNdvmBco — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 22, 2020

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league's officiating body had told players prior to the season to avoid attending any parties or gatherings during the year due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This is just the latest in James Harden's offseason antics. Among NBA Trade Rumors, it has been suggested that the 31-year-old's frustrations have boiled over into training after having a verbal argument with rookie Jae'Sean Tate in which the veteran threw a ball in Tate's direction. Harden has made clear to the franchise that he wants out sooner rather than later which currently he is trying his best to make happen.

NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets ruled out as suitors for James Harden

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two

On Monday, NBA Trade Rumors had linked the Denver Nuggets among other sides still interested in James Harden. Their young star, Jamal Murray, was viewed as the bargaining chip should Denver comprise a deal for the former league MVP.

Advertisement

According to the latest NBA Trade Rumors, however, any suggested trade deal was swiftly disregarded by the franchise who has stated that they won't be trading their point guard this offseason.

News: #Nuggets aren't trading Jamal Murray in a potential James Harden deal, league source tells @denverpost.https://t.co/DXcxyuKnOd — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 22, 2020

Having signed the 23-year-old to a max contract extension, the Denver Nuggets were rewarded in their faith when Jamal Murray produced some unbelievable performances in the playoffs. His back-to-back-to-back 40-point games - two of which he scored 50 points - were reminiscent of the serial scoring James Harden has shown in the past.

Therefore, the Nuggets would feel confident Murray is only going to grow in confidence and ability while having the years ahead of him that Harden no longer has.