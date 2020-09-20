NBA Trade Rumors: Joel Embiid's next destination should be Golden State Warriors 

The Golden State Warriors won the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and the franchise has since been surrounded by a multitude of NBA trade rumors. With so many players in the mix, the one that stands out most, is the all star center Joel Embiid.

After a tragic NBA Finals in 2019, and an off season riddled with key squad players leaving, the Golden State Warriors are left with several holes that need to be plugged this off-season.

One area which will be of particular concern to the Warriors is the center position on the position. During the upcoming off-season, they would look to bring in reinforcements to fill in that massive hole, which could eventually hamper their chances of fighting for another title.

Fortunately for the Golden State Warriors, as per multiple NBA trade rumors, this off-season they might have a chance of trading for all-star center Joel Embiid.

But, with all that being said, how much sense would this trade really make for the parties involved?

NBA Trade Rumors: Would this be the right move for the Golden State Warriors?

Trading for Joel Embiid could be a dream move for the Golden State Warriors

The answer to the question asked above is a resounding yes.

The franchise needs a starting caliber center, that can be the third option in the team's offense, and is elite defensively. Joel Embiid fits this criteria to a tee.

He is also one of the few superstars that the Golden State Warriors can afford with the cap space they have left.

Joel Embiid has shot 47.7% from the field and 31% from three during this past regular season. As a big man that can space the floor and is switchable on defense, Joel Embiid would be a dream pick up for the Golden State Warriors.

How does it look for Joel Embiid?

The Golden State Warriors could be a perfect fit for Joel Embiid

One of the biggest problems the Philadelphia 76ers had was spacing. NBA experts have spoken out on how Joel Embiid's game would improve dramatically if he had better shooters around him. And as we all know, the Golden State Warriors have arguably the greatest shooting backcourt of all time. Playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson alone could result in the 26-year-old playing better than ever before.

With a front office arguably the best in the league, and players that are more than just elite, if Joel Embiid wishes to win a championship, then San Francisco is where he must look to go.

If these NBA trade rumors involving Joel Embiid come to fruition, the Golden State Warriors may just have another era of complete dominance ahead of them.

