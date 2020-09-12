NBA Trade Rumors: Kendrick Perkins suggests Chris Paul's new team, Philadelphia 76ers to bring back former guards

More NBA Trade Rumors are coming our way as major moves have been suggested involving a few of the best players in the league. Former NBA champion and current TV analyst Kendrick Perkins discussed some probable destinations for Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul in the ESPN talk show 'The Jump'.

Bleacher Report, on the other hand, have presented another NBA Trade Rumor that brings the New Orleans Pelicans' back-court to Philadelphia. It is a move that is only a suggestion so far but one that solves a number of issues that the Philadelphia 76ers have at this moment.

Let's jump straight into these NBA Trade Rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kendrick Perkins names three teams who should target Chris Paul

NBA Trade Rumors: Kendrick Perkins has named three possible destinations for Chris Paul

After the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that coach Billy Donovan would not be extending his contract with the franchise, numerous NBA Trade Rumors flew in, linking veteran All-Star Chris Paul with a move to a contending team.

While his contract is a massive one, Paul's value is the highest it has been in a while, given the amazing level of basketball he has played throughout the 2019-20 NBA season.

Former Boston Celtics and OKC big man Kendrick Perkins, talking to Rachel Nichols on a talk show, named three possible destinations where Chris Paul would fit best. The three franchises were the Miami Heat, the Utah Jazz, and surprisingly, the Boston Celtics.

Hats off to CP3 and the OKC Thunder!!! They have nothing to hang there heads about. They overachieved this year. Much Respect. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 3, 2020

Perkins felt that Chris Paul could be a great upgrade over the already-fantastic Goran Dragic, whom the Miami Heat have as point guard. He also said that the 35-year-old is a better fit with the Utah Jazz than Mike Conley and that the franchise should make a three-team trade happen to pair Paul alongside Donovan Mitchell.

Finally, the Boston Celtics were also named as a surprise destination, should they fail to make it to the Eastern Conference final, which they have since managed to take care of.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick to return to the Philadelphia 76ers?

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the 76ers bring back former guards Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick?

Bleacher Report suggested in an article of trade theories that the Philadelphia 76ers could make a move to revamp their lacklustre backcourt in the absence of Ben Simmons. They felt the 76ers should make a move to bring back former guards Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick.

Jrue Holiday is one of the best defensive guards in recent NBA history while JJ Redick is a renowned sharpshooter from 3 point range. The two would complement each other nicely and lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a new height.

Bleacher Report felt that Al Horford, Josh Richardson and two first-round picks could seal the deal for either franchise. It does seem like a lot to give up for what they get when the trade is looked at from the point of view of the New Orleans Pelicans, especially given how little value the picks will hold if the 76ers manage to be good.

Again, it is just a theory that works out financially for both teams on paper. It is definitely something the Philadelphia 76ers should consider if ever they get the opportunity.

