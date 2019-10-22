NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love could request a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers

What's the rumor?

The 2019-20 NBA season has yet to get underway, but several notable names around the league are already being linked with an impending trade. Among them is Cleveland's Kevin Love, who has four years left to run on his current deal.

Talking about a potential trade, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz said that Love is currently committed to the Cavs but another poor season could result in the five-time All-Star requesting a trade ahead of the trade deadline:

In case you didn't know...

Following the departure of LeBron James last summer, Love decided to stay loyal to the Cavs and signed a new four-year, $120 million extension.

However, Love played just 22 times during an injury-plagued season and the Cavs struggled without their five-team All-Star - finishing the season with a 19-63 record.

The heart of the matter

"While his desire to play for a championship may eventually lead to a trade request, Cleveland should hope he stays happy and healthy while the bidding war inevitably increases," Schwartz reported.

Love's health is an ongoing concern. But the 31-year-old remains an elite-level performer, and he is someone that can instantly improve a contending roster.

Over 293 appearances for the Cavs, Love has managed 17.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game - and his numbers could further spike without James.

While Love's current commitment to the Cavs is admirable, the team is likely to once again be among the worst teams in the East - and a contender such as the Miami Heat could come calling.

Love has been a great servant to the organization, but if an acceptable offer comes in, the veteran should push for a move.

What's next?

Love and the Cavs will get their season underway with a trip to Orlando to take on the Magic on Wednesday before hosting the Pacers three days later.