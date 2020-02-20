NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love's future remains away from the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love could be traded this summer

What's the rumor?

For much of the season, it seemed likely that Kevin Love would be moved ahead of the trade deadline. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old will see out the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers after attracting little interest ahead of the deadline earlier this month.

Love still has three more seasons remaining on his deal with the Cavs, although an unnamed league source told Bleacher Report that he expects the veteran to finally complete a trade this summer:

Kevin (Love) and Jeff (Schwartz) wanted a trade, but I think both knew it probably wasn't going to happen, the former GM said. It's something they'll push for again in the summer. I think he'll be traded this summer since the free-agent market is so bare and the draft doesn't look like anything special. Teams need to add talent somehow.

In case you didn't know...

Love was drafted 5th overall in the 2008 NBA draft, and the UCLA product developed into an All-Star during his first six seasons in the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Love was traded to the Cavs back in 2014, and the forward played a major role as the team made four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

Love opted to sign a new long-term deal to stay in Cleveland following LeBron James' departure in 2018, although the Cavs have since entered rebuild mode - and are on course to post one of the worst records in the NBA for a second consecutive year.

The heart of the matter

Despite Cleveland's struggles, Love has put up solid numbers this season, and could undoubtedly help a contending team. With that said, he will turn 32 later this year and it remains to be seen which team will be willing to take on the $90 million that he is owed over the next three seasons.

What's next?

The Cavaliers return to action on Friday evening as they take on the Washington Wizards.