NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love 'set to stay' with the Cleveland Cavaliers despite trade interest

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 06 Dec 2019, 22:01 IST SHARE

Kevin Love has been strongly linked with a move away from the Cavs

What's the rumor?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a 5-15 start to the season, and with the team well outside of playoff contention, trades are likely in the coming weeks.

In terms of potential departures, Sam Amico of Sports Illustrated believes that Brandon Knight, Matthew Dellavedova and John Henson could be traded - although Amico states that the Cavs still have plans to hold on to Kevin Love -

Needless to say, Kevin Love will also be brought up in trade rumors, whether the Cavs want him to or not. Right now, he is signed for several more seasons and as far as the Cavs are concerned, he is here to stay.

In case you didn't know...

Love was traded to the Cavaliers back in 2014, and the forward played a vital role in Cleveland's 2015-16 title-winning season. The 31-year-old signed a new long-term deal following the departure of LeBron James last summer and so far this season, he is averaging 16.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest.

The heart of the matter

At 31, Love should be playing for a contending team rather than a rebuilding franchise, however, the veteran has previously stated his happiness to remain in Cleveland rather than push through a trade to a contending team.

A trade to a team such as the Portland Trail Blazers would be interesting, although, with the Cavs also keen to hold onto their star player, it seems that Love will remain in Cleveland until at least the summer - when both parties may come together to re-evaluate his future.

What's next?

The Cavs have lost nine of their last 10 games, and they face a tough task tonight as they take on a resurgent Orlando Magic team that has won their last three games.