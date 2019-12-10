NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love wants to be traded to Portland Trail Blazers

Cleveland Cavaliers are listening to offers for Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on a downward spiral ever since LeBron James left the franchise and moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2018. The Cavs have been in rebuild mode ever since but the presence of Kevin Love's 4-year $120.4 million contract doesn't help the process.

Now the Cavs are listening to offers for the 5-time All-Star and as per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, Love wants to play for his hometown franchise Portland Trail Blazers.

Love would prefer to play for his hometown Portland Trail Blazers, according to multiple league sources. The Blazers make perfect sense as a destination for Love; they need help for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum after the team has been decimated by injuries.

Portland's injury concerns

The Portland Trail Blazers have had an utterly disappointing start to the season. Nobody expected Damian Lillard and co. to be holding a 9-15 record after making the Western Conference Finals in the previous season. However, they have had an injury-truncated roster with key players such as Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and now Rodney Hood all missing out games due to fitness concerns.

While Portland's salary structure isn't in the best shape following the deals offered to Lillard and McCollum, they did take on Hassan Whiteside's contract in the offseason and could use him to match salaries in a bid to move for Kevin Love. Love might not be as physical a big but he can certainly stretch the floor and his playmaking ability can come in handy for the Blazers.