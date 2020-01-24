NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love would prefer to be moved by the Cleveland Cavaliers before the trade deadline

Kevin Love continues to be linked with a move away from the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers has been called into question ever since LeBron James left the team for Los Angeles back in 2018. At 31, Love doesn't fit in with Cleveland's ongoing rebuild, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com is reporting that the veteran would prefer to be moved ahead of the trade deadline next month:

According to multiple sources with knowledge of Love’s thinking, the five-time All-Star and one-time pillar of this rebuild prefers to be traded -- even though he hasn’t made that demand. Given his bloated contract, injury history, age and now questions about attitude, trading Love won’t be easy.

Love was selected fifth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2008 NBA draft, although he was subsequently traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a huge multi-player trade. In Minnesota, Love established himself as an All-Star and was also named to the All-NBA Second Team on two occasions.

Following his trade to the Cavaliers in August 2014, Love played a key role alongside James as Cleveland made four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals - including their title-winning 2015-16 campaign. The forward signed a new four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavs following LeBron's departure in 2018, although the team has since entered rebuild mode after initially stating its intention to compete.

Love has looked visibly frustrated with his Cavs teammates over the past month, and a trade would suit both parties. However, Love still has three seasons remaining on his huge contract, and rival teams will be wary of signing an aging star that has had his fair share of injury issues over the past two years.

Love and the Cavs are back in action on Saturday evening as they take on the Chicago Bulls.