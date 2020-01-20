NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, and Serge Ibaka could leave Toronto ahead of the trade deadline

Kyle Lowry is among the players being linked with a trade away from the Toronto Raptors

What's the rumor?

Following Kawhi Leonard's decision to exit Toronto last summer, much of the Raptors' aging roster has been linked with a trade away from the team - and Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times is reporting that the Raptors could be open to trading away three of their veteran stars ahead of the trade deadline:

Some teams believe the Raptors would listen to calls on players like Gasol and Serge Ibaka, both of whom are in the final years of their contracts and, seemingly, not in their long-term plans. There's also speculation that Kyle Lowry could be had at the right price.

In case you didn't know...

Lowry, Ibaka, and Gasol made important contributions to Toronto's championship-winning 2019-20 campaign, and while they have missed time due to injury this season, the trio remain important performers for Nick Nurse's team.

Gasol has played 30 times this season, averaging 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.0 block per contest. Appearing primarily from the bench, Ibaka has contributed 15.0 points and 8.4 rebounds over 32 appearances - and the 30-year-old is also shooting 50 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Lowry has played 31 times, averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks per contest.

The heart of the matter

With a 28-14 record, the Raptors have performed much better than expected following the departure of Kahwi Leonard - and they will almost certainly qualify for the postseason. However, there are doubts that the team can beat either the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics over seven games - so the front office may prioritize looking to the future ahead of the deadline.

With Ibaka and Gasol both set to hit free agency this summer, it makes sense for the Raptors to cash in now - while Lowry is only under contract until the end of next season - and his trade value will only decrease over the next 12 months. Ultimately, it appears that the Raptors are prepared to move on from the instrumental trio, although any deal will depend on what rival teams are willing to offer in terms of picks and young talent.

What's next?

The Raptors are back in action on Monday as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. They will then face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening.