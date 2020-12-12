NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers explored trade market for Paul George before extension

Tipping off the NBA season, the LA Clippers will face their city counterparts the Lakers on December 22nd. The Clippers have had a relatively quiet offseason as they watched their rivals lure Montrezl Harrell away as well as bolster their championship-winning squad. One of the biggest pieces of business the franchise did however, was extend Paul George's contract. In the latest NBA Trade Rumors there has been an intriguing update regarding what preceded the deal.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers offer Paul George contract extension after testing the market

On Thursday, the LA Clippers announced that Paul George had signed a whopping $190 million, 4-year contract extension with the franchise, keeping him in Los Angeles through the 2024-25 season. However, among the latest NBA Trade Rumors, it has been reported through front office sources that the Clippers weren't so eager to sign George to a new contract straight away.

Before coming to the conclusion that a contract extension was the best solution for the LA Clippers, the franchise had perused the market to see what they could get for Paul George. This is due in no small part to the fact that at the back end of his new deal, George will be earning almost $49 million at the age of 35. Through their research, the Clippers soon realized that this offer could be obtained elsewhere by the shooting guard.

Having talked recently about wanting to finish his career in Los Angeles, Clippers fans can rest easy that at least one of their superstars is nailed down. The trepidation that comes with bringing in two big names as the franchise did last season makes losses in the playoffs even more disappointing.

I applaud @Yg_Trece for embracing the challenge. pic.twitter.com/Xmddf1GoKw — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 11, 2020

Paul George struggled in the postseason last year and will be looking to make amends. With new coach Ty Lue and the opportunity to hit the ground running after missing the beginning of last season due to injury, George can return to his All-Star caliber level. In his 48 games with the LA Clippers, the 30-year-old averaged 21 points and 5 rebounds.

If the Clippers expect Paul George to up his game on these numbers and help Leonard lead the franchise to its first Western Conference Finals, they have to accept that the massive extension will be worth it. The market is such that even as the second star, George would have been capable of demanding that price tag. For the Clippers sake, they will be hoping he lives up to it.