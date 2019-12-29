NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers interested in trading for Chicago's Thaddeus Young

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

The Clippers could make a move for Chicago's Thaddeus Young

What's the rumor?

After acquiring Paul George and Kawhi Leonard over the offseason, the LA Clippers entered the 2019-20 season as the championship favorites. As we approach 2020, Doc Rivers' team trail the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference standings - although despite dealing with a number of injury issues, the Clippers have still been able to make an impressive 23-10 start to the season.

With their title challenge well on track, the Clippers could further strengthen ahead of the trade deadline, and Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times is reporting that Thaddeus Young is among the players that the team is interested in signing:

While the Clippers’ trade intentions are still too soon to be known, they are sniffing around. NBA sources not authorized to speak publicly believe the Clippers are looking at players like Chicago power forward Thaddeus Young.

In case you didn't know...

Thaddeus Young was selected 12th overall in the 2007 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and prior to joining the Chicago Bulls, the New Orleans native enjoyed spells with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, and Indiana Pacers.

Young signed a three-year, $41 million contract with the Bulls back in June, and the 31-year-old has made 31 appearances, averaging 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 21.8 minutes per contest.

The heart of the matter

Young would provide the Clippers with additional quality at the forward position, although it is worth noting that LA would likely have to send the impressive Maurice Harkless in the opposite direction in order to complete a trade. Due to this, it is debatable whether the Clippers will follow up their interest in the veteran star, and a potential move may go down to the trade deadline.

What's next?

The Clippers are back in action tonight as they face the Utah Jazz. Doc Rivers' team will then play the struggling Sacramento Kings on Monday.