NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers unlikely to trade Patrick Beverley ahead of the deadline

Published Jan 19, 2020

Patrick Beverley appears set to remain with the Clippers despite trade speculation

What's the rumor?

After acquiring the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during the 2019 offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2019-20 season as the heavy favorites to advance from the Western Conference. Nevertheless, Doc Rivers' team has struggled for consistency for much of the season, and LA's 30-13 record is much worse than expected.

With the Clippers currently trailing the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, it has been widely reported that the front office will seek to make upgrades ahead of the trade deadline - and Patrick Beverley has been mentioned as a player that could make way. However, an unnamed Eastern Conference has told Bleacher Report that while the Clippers are open to making trades, Beverley is unlikely to leave the team,

"The Clippers would trade anyone outside of Kawhi and [George] if it made sense, but you can say that about building around the top stars on any contender," the Eastern Conference executive said. "But Beverley is a part of the Clippers' identity. I couldn't see them trading him."

In case you didn't know...

Beverley was selected with the 42nd pick in the 2009 draft, although he had to wait until 2013 to make his NBA debut with the Houston Rockets. Following a mixed rookie season, Beverley established himself as a starter during the 2013-14 campaign - and quickly earned a reputation as one of the NBA's toughest and most committed players.

Beverley was sent to the Clippers in 2017 as part of the trade for Chris Paul, and after playing just 11 times during the 17-18 season, the 31-year-old proved his worth last season and was subsequently rewarded with a three-year, $40 million contract. He has made 35 appearances so far this season, averaging 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

LA's roster requires upgrades, although Beverley is widely viewed as the leader of the team, and it makes little sense to trade the veteran just months after penning him to a new long-term deal. With free-agent Darren Collison also focused on making a return to the league, the Clippers could make additions without losing any of their existing contributors, and it would be a huge shock to see Beverley leave LA anytime soon.

What's next?

After beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, the Clippers will be searching for a fourth consecutive win on Tuesday as they take on the Dallas Mavericks.