NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers could still make a move for Carmelo Anthony

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked with the player back at the start of December, although most league insiders believed that these reports were wide of the mark. Despite this, NBA insider, Chris Sheridan is now reporting that the Lakers are indeed monitoring the 10-time All-Star, and could still make a move for the Rockets player.

When asked about Melo's future by Scoop B radio host, Brandon Robinson, Sheridan replied that Melo would fit in Los Angles, as long as he was willing to come off the bench. Sheridan also went on to state that the Lakers would wait and see what happens in the coming weeks before making a definitive decision on Anthony.

In case you didn't know...

Carmelo Anthony is a 10-time All-Star, who has spent the majority of his career with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Melo guided both teams to regular postseason appearances, although he never managed to win an NBA Championship.

More recently, Anthony has spent time with the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets, although neither move worked out. Melo was traded away by the Thunder after one season in a cost-cutting move, while he lasted just 10 games in Houston, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter

The Lakers are evidently waiting to see if an All-Star calibre player becomes available this month, although the franchise clearly sees Carmelo Anthony as a backup in the event that they cannot acquire a new star. The 34-year-old would add points and experience to the Lakers bench, and Melo would jump at the chance to finally join forces with his longtime friend, LeBron James.

What's next?

Following their disappointing 128-110 loss to the Washington Wizards, the Lakers will look to get back to winning ways against the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night.

