NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers have discussed trading for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook enjoyed a fruitful 2020-21 NBA season with the Washington Wizards, but the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that he could be on his way to the LA Lakers soon. The Purple and Gold have to sort out their point guard situation this offseason and Westbrook could fill that role.

The LA Lakers have done tremendously well when both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have played together. But the team's over-reliance on their star duo was visible last season. The Lakers tumbled down the standings in the Western Conference when LeBron and Davis sat out due to injuries.

As such, the LA Lakers not only need a good playmaking point guard, they need someone who can take over games when LeBron and AD can't for some reason. Russell Westbrook fits the bill, and as per ESPN's Marc J. Spears, he's on the radar of the 2020 champs. Spears wrote the following:

"There have also been talks about Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook being a potential candidate to move back home to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade deal that could include free agent point guard Dennis Schroder, forward Kyle Kuzma and guard Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said."

Russell Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game during the 2020-21 season. He broke several records while playing for the Washington Wizards, including one for the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

Russell Westbrook (28 PTS, 13 REB, 21 AST) passes Oscar Robertson for the MOST TRIPLE-DOUBLES in NBA history!@russwest44 x @WashWizards pic.twitter.com/60hCVLKUtR — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: What are the chances of LA Lakers landing Russell Westbrook?

Moving to the LA Lakers would make a lot of sense for Russell Westbrook. It would be a homecoming of sorts for Westbrook, who's from Long Beach, California and played college basketball at UCLA. It would even allow him to chase an elusive NBA championship, one that he's unlikely to win in Washington.

Having said that, there's no reason for the Washington Wizards to trade Russell Westbrook unless he forces a move or the front office decides to blow up the roster. The latter could be a real possibility if Bradley Beal decides against extending his contract with the Wizards.

Tommy Sheppard taking the same approach with Bradley Beal as Beal enters a contract year: "We’ve built this team around Bradley, and that’s our intention moving forward." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) June 3, 2021

If the Wizards do go down the rebuilding route, getting Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker, as mentioned by Marc J. Spears, wouldn't be the worst deal. But that would also require Schroder to agree to the move as he's an unrestricted free agent.

Dennis Schroder

As things stand, there are several obstacles to take care of before the LA Lakers can think about trading for Russell Westbrook. At the same time, such a move is not beyond the realm of possibility.

