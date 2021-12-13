NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers and New York Knicks amongst teams that have expressed interest in Ben Simmons

The NBA is abuzz with reports of teams seeking a trade for Ben Simmons. Simmons, who was one of the key players for the Philadelphia 76ers until last year, is yet to play a single game this season. The conflict between the Australian national and 76ers that began post the team's playoffs humiliation is yet to see its conclusion.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the LA Lakers and New York Knicks have expressed interest in acquiring Simmons. NBA Central reported in their tweet:

The Knicks, Lakers, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers and Cavaliers are among the teams interested in Ben Simmons, per @ShamsCharania

The tale of Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers feud continues

Last season, Simmons played in 58 games and averaged 14.3 points while registering 6.9 assists and 7.2 rebounds. The LA Lakers, who have lost their defending charm from the previous season, will benefit from a Simmons trade. However, his obvious lack of shot-taking confidence under pressure will be a difficult pitch to traverse for the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks, who are 12th in the Eastern Conference, will highly benefit from a player capable of being a DPOY candidate and an able scorer.

After a poor performance in the playoffs, Simmons did not hold back his contempt for his own team. He was highly vocal about his wish to leave Philly but a lack of trade left him stranded in between.

Simmons, who shot 34.2% free throws during the 2021-22 playoffs, was criticized for his performance. His fear that was on full display in his inability to take open shots became a reason for ridicule. Ben did not take too kindly to this criticism or the way Philly's fans treated him.

It's been 17 games since the season began. The Philadelphia 76ers, who are now 15-12, stand 6th in the Eastern Conference. But Simmons' absence has undoubtedly impacted their performance.

What makes Simmons so valuable is in fact his ability to defend. He is one of the best in transition defenders and a formidable pick and roll defender. Furthermore, he is a decent big man playmaker who is capable of using the paint to score.

