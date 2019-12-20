NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers hopeful on Andre Iguodala but the Grizzlies remain determined to trade the veteran

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 20 Dec 2019, 06:43 IST SHARE

Andre Iguodala enjoyed a memorable five-year spell with the Warriors

What's the rumor?

Andre Iguodala joined the Memphis Grizzlies from the Golden State Warriors during the offseason, although the veteran doesn't feature in Memphis' plans - and the team is actively looking for a trade partner. The $17 million on Iguodala’s contract for the 2019-20 season complicates any potential deal, and the Los Angeles Lakers are eager to sign the veteran if he agrees on a buyout with the Grizzlies.

Nevertheless, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com is reporting that the Grizzlies remain confident of securing the first-round pick they're seeking in return for Iguodala:

The Lakers are hopeful that there will be no deal, Iguodala will be bought out and he’ll be free to sign with L.A.... Two months into the season, the Grizzlies have not budged on their demand for Iguodala, an indication that they feel they’ll be able to make a worthwhile deal ahead of the February 7 trade deadline.

In case you didn't know...

Following spells with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, Iguodala joined the Warriors back in 2013. Iguodala went on to spend six memorable seasons in Golden State as he reached the NBA Finals on five occasions, while also becoming a three-time NBA champion. He was also named Finals MVP back in 2015, although he was let go by the Warriors earlier this year as they pursued a deal to sign D'Angelo Russell.

The heart of the matter

Deveney's report states that the Grizzlies have already received offers for Iguodala, and it is clear that they are banking on a team to offer a first-round pick ahead of the trade deadline. With this in mind, the chances of a buyout appear to be fading, and Iguodala will most likely be lining up against LeBron James and company during the postseason.

What's next?

The Grizzlies are back in action tomorrow night as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers, Meanwhile, the Lakers face a blockbuster game against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight before facing the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.