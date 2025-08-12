The LA Lakers have no intention of parting ways with guard Gabe Vincent and defensive stalwart Jarred Vanderbilt at the moment. According to a report from NBA insider Sean Deveney, the Purple and Gold have declined multiple opportunities to include Vincent and Vanderbilt, who is on a four-year, $48,000,000 deal, in a trade package.&quot;Still, the feeling around the Lakers is that the team is pretty much set as it is, and that no major trades are forthcoming until the season gets rolling,&quot; Deveney wrote. &quot;The Lakers have had opportunities to include the likes of Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade packages already, but have declined to do so.&quot;Gabe Vincent has one year remaining on his three-year, $33,000,000 contract. On the other hand, Jarred Vanderbilt has three years remaining on his current deal.The Lakers have made crucial free agency signings this offseason to bolster the roster around Luka Doncic and LeBron James. The franchise added Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia, all three expected to play a huge role in the upcoming 2025-26 season.Despite those signings, there is still a general belief that the Lakers don’t have enough ammunition to contend for a championship. As a result, fans and pundits predict that the Lakers’ front office will remain active in the trade market to add more weapons to the roster.It will be interesting to see whether the franchise makes a significant move before the season tips off or elects to start the season with the current roster.Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt failed to make an impact last seasonGabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt were both expected to play huge roles for the Lakers last season, but what transpired was quite the opposite. Vincent struggled for the majority of the season as his 3-point shooting woes severely impacted the Purple and Gold.Meanwhile, Vanderbilt, known for his stellar defensive capabilities, spent more than half the season on the sidelines due to rehabilitation. Even after returning, his production on the court was not at the level the franchise and fans had expected.