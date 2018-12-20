NBA Trade Rumors: Max Kellerman urges Carmelo Anthony to move to China

Carmelo Anthony is currently looking for a new NBA team after a disappointing 10 game spell in Houston

Carmelo Anthony was traded away by the Oklahoma City Thunder over the summer, and after a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks, Melo landed with the Rockets. Anthony accepted a bench role in Houston, however, the 34-year-old was told to find a new team after just 10 games.

During an appearance on ESPN's 'First Take', Max Kellerman was asked by host Molly Qerim if an NBA team should take a chance on Carmelo Anthony, and Kellerman was intent that Melo's career in the NBA should come to a close:

I don't think Melo should play in the NBA anymore, and that's for him. Carmelo is an amazing isolation scorer, always has been, and can still do that. He's not a good spot-up three point shooter, and he's obviously never been a defender, and it's horrible for him now.

The ESPN analyst was also not impressed by the Lakers' reported interest in the 10-time All-Star, and instead urged Anthony to end his career in China:

Carmelo, if he wants to keep playing basketball, should go overseas, go to a place like China where you can do your thing and be celebrated, don't have people remember you hanging you by your finger tips at the end of an NBA career, because the Lakers are going to cut him anyway

Anthony is currently averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes this season and is signed to a one-year veteran's minimum deal.

