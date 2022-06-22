NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat could be a potential landing spot for Orlando Magic's young big

The Miami Heat were the top team in the Eastern Conference and almost reached the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler once again showed why he's considered one of the best players in the playoffs as he put on a great show, having several 40-point postseason games.

But the Heat's flaws were exposed in losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals in seven tough games.

For Miami to win another championship soon, team president Pat Riley will have to make some big roster moves this summer. The Heat could acquire a talented big man who could help them make another deep playoff run.

The Miami Heat could sign Mo Bamba this summer

Mo Bamba, the sixth overall pick in 2018, has steadily improved over his first four seasons. The 24-year-old is a decent finisher and a great rebounder, plus he's very good at interior defense.

Bamba is perfect for today's NBA, as he's a 7-footer who can knock down long-range shots. His shot 38.1% from beyond the arc, which was above the league average last season.

The Orlando Magic exercised the team option on Bamba's contract in each of the last two years. His steady improvement made this an easy choice, and the center was rewarded with a bigger role last season.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Rival execs view the Miami Heat as a potential landing spot for Mo Bamba, per @SeanDeveney Rival execs view the Miami Heat as a potential landing spot for Mo Bamba, per @SeanDeveney https://t.co/WMuT4o9Jdv

Bamba is a restricted free agent this summer and could sign with any team, including the Miami Heat. However, the Magic can match any offer the center receives and keep him in Orlando.

According to Sean Deveney, rival executives see the Heat as a potential landing spot for Bamba. The Magic paid their big man $7.5 million last year, but his market value is most likely higher this summer.

Mo Bamba and the Heat would be a perfect fit

The Miami Heat ranked 22nd in rebounding last season and were last in blocked shots per game. While Bam Adebayo is a fantastic player who has established himself as one of the league's best two-way players, the Heat have no depth at center.

Omer Yurtseven, a rookie last season, is still young and is not a suitable replacement for Adebayo. Despite Yurtseven having a couple of decent games, the Heat cannot rely on him for important games.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Would you take Mo Bamba on the Miami Heat? Would you take Mo Bamba on the Miami Heat? https://t.co/EINdrobawi

Dewayne Dedmon is another backup center. Dedmon had a solid season and provided great energy off the bench. Unfortunately, he was almost unplayable in the playoffs, and his performance against the Boston Celtics was bad. He is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Miami will most likely lose him to another team.

If the Heat sign Mo Bamba, they will be much improved at center. In doing so, the Heat would land a great rebounding center who can knock down shots, drastically helping them.

