NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks looking to add playmakers and shooters this offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be among the busiest teams this offseason. They've already been linked to several teams by NBA trade rumors but that's not all. The Bucks are likely to acquire talent via the draft and free agency as well. They want to extend their Eastern Conference dominance into the playoffs and have reportedly identified playmaking and shooting as the areas to improve upon.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks want to add more playmakers and shooters this offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks need to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with all the required help to mount a better title this challenge. And as per VP Alex Lasry, playmaking and shooting depth are the two main areas worth addressing among other things. Lasry told The Athletic's David Aldridge the following:

“…What we are looking at is, okay, how can we still make this team better? And how can we add pieces through the draft, free agency and trades that are going to add playmaking, I think increase shooting, and toughness. I think that’s something we’re always looking to do, and would have been looking to do if we had won the championship."

The Milwaukee Bucks don't have that much financial flexibility to work with but are expected to foray into the luxury tax bracket if need be.

Milwaukee Bucks's shortcomings last season

Mike Budenholzer and Giannis Antetokounmpo

While the Milwaukee Bucks were obviously impacted mentally by the events in Kenosha during the playoffs, there were apparent flaws in their game. They failed to create good looks for extended stretches against the Miami Heat. Thus their need to add playmakers is rather dire.

As good as Giannis Antetokounmpo is, his shooting ability is still shaky. The best way forward here is to surround him with shooters so that he can dish out the ball to the open man if he faces resistance inside the paint. With Marvin Williams hanging up his boots and Kyle Korver also contemplating the same, the need for efficient scorers is also rather apparent.

