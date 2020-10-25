NBA Trade Rumors: 5 point guards the Milwaukee Bucks should target this off-season

Despite having the best record in the NBA regular season in 2019-20, the Milwaukee Bucks ran out of steam and were bumped out by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2020 playoffs. Considering their surprise early exit in the postseason, the franchise has been surrounded by NBA trade rumors regarding the players they could acquire during the off-season.

One of the biggest holes in the Milwaukee Bucks' roster is the lack of quality in the point guard position. While Eric Bledsoe has not been bad, he simply doesn't have the caliber to be the starting option on a championship-contending team.

On that note, let us have a look at five point guards the Bucks need to target ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

For this list, we have considered the NBA trade rumors regarding the players who could best suit the Milwaukee Bucks' current roster, one of them being the requirement of another star who could call the shots and space the floor. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been the subject of countless NBA trade rumors, and it is no secret to see why.

The 35-year-old had a resurgent season with the OKC Thunder, leading the young team to secure the fifth seed in a stacked Western Conference.

Chris Paul would be the perfect player for the Milwaukee Bucks. Not only is he an elite shooter and playmaker, but he is also an extremely underrated defender and has the ability to slow down the best guards in the NBA on his day.

The Milwaukee Bucks are desperate for a star who could step up during the toughest moments, and Chris Paul could very well be the best player on that front who will be available during the off-season.

#2 Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic

The Milwaukee Bucks are well aware of the abilities of Goran Dragic; the 34-year-old was a key player on the Miami Heat team that bumped them out of the 2020 postseason.

Dragic is a dynamic scorer and playmaker and almost always makes smart decisions at the offensive end of the floor. Besides, he is an amazing locker room presence as well and has been known to push his teammates, something the Bucks sorely need.

While Dragic's defense is not his strongest attribute, the Bucks should not be unduly worried about that, as the franchise harbors one of the best defenses in the league.

Considering the offensive firepower he can provide, Goran Dragic would be a dream signing for the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of next season.