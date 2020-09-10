NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks weighing their options with Eric Bledsoe, with Mike Budenholzer continuing as the Head Coach

The Milwaukee Bucks were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat. This is the second consecutive season the Bucks aced in the regular season but disappointed the fans in the postseason. As the 2019-20 season comes to an end, a lot of questions are being raised about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' future. The latest NBA trade rumors talk about some major changes that are expected to happen soon in their roster.
NBA Trade Rumors: Eric Bledsoe expected to be a trade candidate this offseason
Many fans questioned the management's decision of trading Malcolm Brogdon instead of Eric Bledsoe last year. But Bledsoe had quite an impressive season as he made it to this year's All-Defensive second team. But given that the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to bring another star to the city, Eric Bledsoe will be a valuable trade asset to the bucks.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks want to acquire a playmaker to help Giannis Antetokounmpo next season. Though Eric Bledsoe is under contract for multiple years, it is believed that he will be offered to other teams in exchange for a more suitable fit for the Bucks.
NBA Trade Rumors: Mike Budenholzer to continue as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks
After losing to the Miami Heat in just 5 games, fingers were pointed at Milwaukee's head coach Mike Budenholzer. He was criticized for his inability to make adjustments in the playoffs and not letting the Greek Freak play more minutes in important games.
After failing to reach the NBA Finals yet again, fans expected coach Mike to be fired before the next season. But according to the latest news updates, Budenholzer will get another chance to win a championship next year. Shams Charania reported that Milwaukee Bucks are not looking for a new coach right now.
NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo to be offered the super-max contract
Amid NBA trade rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo moving to another team soon, reports suggest that Milwaukee Bucks will offer a 5-year super-max contract to the 2019 MVP. The number 1. seed from the East are about to make this offer as soon as the 2020 free agency begins.
If the salary cap rules remain the same, Giannis would be offered $233.45 million for 5 years. Giannis expressed his desire to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks and try to bring a championship to the city. Whether or not he'll sign a long-term contract this offseason still remains to be seen.
