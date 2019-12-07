NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves are the team most likely to trade for D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell is expected to be pursued by the Timberwolves for the second time this year

What's the rumor?

The Golden State Warriors are well out of contention in the Western Conference after making a 4-19 start to the season, and the team is expected to explore trading D'Angelo Russell.

After joining Golden State via a sign-and-trade during the offseason, Russell can be traded from December 15 onwards, and Sean Deveney of Heavy.com believes that the Minnesota Timberwolves are the team most likely to make a move for the 23-year-old:

If there is a team that has a deal in place with Golden State, the Wolves are the most likely culprit. The Warriors would also love to get hold of Robert Covington, an ideal fit for them on both sides of the ball.

In case you didn't know...

Russell was drafted 2nd overall by the Lakers back in 2015, although, following an underwhelming two-season spell with the team, he was sent to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the deal for Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma.

Following an injury-hit first season in Brooklyn, Russell emerged as an All-Star during the 2018-19 campaign as he averaged 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. The Kentucky native has also performed well for the Warriors despite their woeful form, averaging 23.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists over 11 appearances.

The heart of the matter

The Timberwolves pushed hard to sign Russell during the offseason, and the front office is believed to be eager to recruit a dynamic point guard that can play alongside Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The addition of Russell would also provide the team with a huge boost as they look to return to the playoffs this season, although it remains to be seen if they have the assets to entice the Warriors into a trade.

What's next?

The Warriors will be looking to pick up a rare win later tonight as they face the Chicago Bulls. They will then take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.