NBA Trade Rumors: Mock deal sees Warriors land $30.7M floor-spacing center, reuniting Marcus Smart and Celtics

According to NBA trade rumors, the Warriors want to add a center, and Celtics' big man, Kristaps Porzingis, could be an ideal fit. With Boston staring at a $500 million payroll next season (including taxes), should it retain its core, the league-wide expectation is that the 18-time NBA champions will move on from Porzingis, among others.

His injuries have held him back and hindered his value. Porzingis is also on an expiring $30.7 million contract, and it likely won't need most contenders to offload a pick for him. The 7-foot-3 center could be a solid fit on the Warriors because of his floor spacing and rim protection.

Porzingis is coming off a season where he averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, shooting 41.2% from 3. While injuries remain a concern with him, his skill set on the court can elevate the Warriors because of his seamless fit.

There aren't many centers in the trade or free agency market of Porzingis' caliber. Golden State has the contracts to go all-in on this high-risk, high-reward move, and that seems like the plan for the franchise with the core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler leading its charge. According to trade rumors, he is on Golden State's radar.

Here's how a deal between the Warriors and Celtics could materialize for Kristaps Porzingis.

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors get the ideal center in Kristaps Porzingis with this mock trade

The Warriors and Celtics can engage in a direct swap, but if Boston's priority is to shed salary, it's not a feasible pathway to a deal surrounding Kristaps Porzingis.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the most the Celtics will take back in a Porzingis deal is contracts worth $22 million, which would start the salary-shedding process. They would then need to trade Jrue Holiday and Sam Hauser to reduce their tax bill.

The Brooklyn Nets are the only team in the league that can absorb Porzingis' $30.7 million contract without sending a player back. If the Warriors call, the Celtics should engage in that move, especially with an ulterior motive to land a familiar name, Marcus Smart.

Smart is making $21.5 million next season. He was the veteran leader for this franchise before they moved him in 2023 for Porzingis. Smart will also be an apt replacement for Holiday, who could see his Celtics tenure end this offseason. Boston can sign him to a team-friendly deal after Smart's contract expires next offseason and retain his services beyond the 2025-26 season.

With a few young players coming in from the Warriors, the Celtics can engage the Wizards on a deal for Smart. Here's how the trade sending Porzingis to the Warriors and Smart to the Celtics could look:

Warriors get

Kristaps Porzingis

Saddiq Bey

40th pick, 2025 draft (from Wizards, via Suns)

2026 second-round pick (from Celtics, via Knicks, Wolves, Pelicans, or Blazers)

Celtics get

Marcus Smart

Wizards get

Moses Moody

Buddy Hield

Gui Santos (team option)

Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Warriors get two second-round picks (one apiece from the Celtics and Wizards) as compensation for taking on Porzingis' expiring contract and moving key rotation players like Moody and Hield. They also receive a young athletic 3-and-D player in Saddiq Bey, which is one of their key needs this offseason.

The Wizards add to their young core by acquiring Moody, a solid frontcourt presence, and Santos and Jackson-Davis, who have upside.

The Celtics save up to $9.1 million in direct salary from their 2025-26 payroll and have a veteran leader with Holiday and Horford potentially leaving the team.

