NBA trade rumors: New Orleans Pelicans make Jrue Holiday available for trade

Jrue Holiday could depart the New Orleans Pelicans in the coming weeks

What's the rumor?

After overcoming the odds to take Zion Williamson in the 2019 NBA draft, the New Orleans Pelicans also managed to acquire Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart as part of the blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis. Thanks to their successful offseason, the franchise entered the season with playoff ambitions, however, the Pelicans have made a 6-21 start to the campaign - and Alvin Gentry's team has lost their last 12 games.

With New Orleans' hopes of making the postseason already over, it has been rumored that the team may be open to trading away some of their most valuable players, and Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that Jrue Holiday has been made available.

Yet what that also means is Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019

In case you didn't know...

After spending his first four seasons in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers, Holiday was traded to the Pelicans back in 2013. During his six years in New Orleans, Holiday has been among the team's best performers, and he last season posted career-highs in points (21.2), rebounds (5.0), and steals (1.6). The 29-year-old has also started the 2019-20 season well, averaging 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Holiday is an All-Star caliber guard, and his availability is likely to generate interest from around the league as he will be viewed as a younger alternative to Chris Paul. The guard is under contract until 2022, and his $25 million annual salary shouldn't be too high to put off interested teams. The Pelicans would miss Holiday in the short-term, although his trade could yield a decent return of assets, while also freeing up a starting spot for Ball.

What's next?

The Pelicans will be looking to end their losing streak this evening as they take on the Brooklyn Nets.