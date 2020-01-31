NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks open to trading Dennis Smith Jr. and Bobby Portis ahead of the deadline

The New York Knicks are open to trading Dennis Smith Jr.

What's the rumor?

At 13-36, the New York Knicks are already well out of playoff contention, and the Eastern Conference strugglers could be among the sellers at the trade deadline. Marcus Morris has attracted plenty of interest over the past few weeks, although Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News is reporting that the Knicks prefer to trade Dennis Smith Jr. and Bobby Portis:

Dennis Smith Jr. is available and is certainly amenable to a relocation after struggling in New York. Marcus Morris is a strong asset on an expiring contract but the Knicks are hesitant to part with their best and most consistent player. The Knicks, according to a source, are more eager to part with Bobby Portis.

In case you didn't know...

Drafted 9th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2017 NBA Draft, Smith Jr. was sent to New York last January as part of the huge trade centered around Kristaps Porzingis. The point guard performed well during the final weeks of the 2018-19 season, although he has featured just 24 times (1 start) this season, averaging 5.2 points and 2.6 assists in just 15.4 minutes per contest.

Meanwhile, Portis was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft, and the forward spent four years with the team before being traded to the Washington Wizards last February. After averaging career-highs in points (14.3) and rebounds (8.6) with the Wizards - the Knicks signed Portis to a two-year, $31 million contract. However, the 24-year-old has averaged just 20.8 minutes per contest and is averaging his lowest points tally (9.5) since the 2016-17 season.

The heart of the matter

The Knicks' season has been nothing short of a disaster, and the front office seems intent on somewhat of a clear-out ahead of the deadline. Nevertheless, Smith Jr. and Portis have little trade value to contending teams, and they may be forced to remain with the team until at least the summer.

What's next?

The Knicks are back in action on Saturday as they take on the Indiana Pacers.