NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks targeting 3-time All-Star in the summer to be the franchise cornerstone

One of the NBA's most storied franchises, the New York Knicks, are reportedly in the market for a superstar caliber player and have their eyes fixed on the Utah Jazz guard.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday Sports, the New York Knicks are targeting Donovan Mitchell and are open about it as well. Popper wrote:

"Around the NBA, it’s an open secret that the Knicks are targeting Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, who has New York roots and connections to Knicks front-office executives through their time at CAA."

Popper continued by mentioning the skepticism of such a possibility becoming a reality. Popper continued:

"But just as the Nets went all in, imagine what it would take to entice the Jazz to deal Mitchell when he is under contract for three more seasons. It would mean stripping the Knicks of just about every useful asset they have right now. Start with RJ Barrett and start adding young pieces and draft picks and then wonder what they would be left with to build around Mitchell. Would it even be close to what he already has in Utah?"

Donovan Mitchell will no doubt be frustrated with the Utah Jazz's inconsistency this season as the franchise from Salt Lake City as the championship aspirants have hardly played like one this season.

Can the New York Knicks land Donovan Mitchell?

Mitchell has elevated himself into one of the best guards in the game

Donovan Mitchell came into the season on the back of a new contract extension with the Utah Jazz as he signed a $163 million deal over five years. He has a player option ahead of the 2025-26 season. This means is that the New York Knicks will have to trade for him as he only hits free agency in 2026.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds this season, while shooting the ball better than 45% from the field and and over 35% from beyond the arc. He has elevated himself to one of the best scorers in the game who can score at all three levels at an incredible rate and is more than good enough to be the corner piece of a franchise.

The New York Knicks' dysfunctionality has been well documented over the years and owner James Dolan seems to be in the thick of things whenever the Knicks are in the spotlight. General Manager Scott Perry and and president of basketball operations Leon Rose have come into the franchise and tried to resurrect the organization.

Last season's postseason appearance was a sign that things are moving in the right direction for the franchise, but the beloved fans of the Knicks have been brought right back to Earth with the team's performances this season.

The Jazz are also in all likelihood going to demand the farm and then some if they are to trade away their best player as the New York Knicks do have tradeable assets like RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, but those aren't good enough pieces for a team with championship aspirations.

