NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks unlikely to trade Marcus Morris ahead of the trade deadline

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Marcus Morris has been a standout performer on the struggling Knicks

What's the rumor?

While the Knicks have endured a miserable season, Marcus Morris has been excellent since his controversial move to New York in the 2019 off-season. With his contract set to expire in the summer, Morris has been linked with a trade to a number of contending teams, although Marc Berman of New York Post is reporting that the Knicks will only part with the veteran if a rival team comes in with a huge offer:

Some members of the front office are leaning toward holding onto Morris at the deadline - unless they get back a star-type player in a large package. A minor Morris deal that would net a late-first-round pick and force them to take on a non-expiring contract is not an attractive option at this juncture.

In case you didn't know...

Before joining the Knicks last summer, Morris played a key role for a competing Boston Celtics team - and the 30-year-old was especially impressive during consecutive trips to the post-season. After entering free agency last summer, Morris verbally agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs, although he eventually backed out of the deal in favor of signing a one-year, $15 million contract with the Knicks.

Despite the controversy, Morris has been excellent during his time in New York, averaging 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over 33 appearances.

The heart of the matter

Morris would be an excellent addition for a contending team, although it is unlikely that a front office will be willing to cough up a star player in exchange for his expiring deal. Due to this, a trade currently appears unlikely - and only a late change in stance from the Knicks will allow Morris to head to a contender ahead of the deadline.

What's next?

After missing New York's last four games due to injury, Morris will be hopeful of returning this evening as the Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks.