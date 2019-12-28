NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans not looking to trade Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick

The Pelicans aren't ready to part with their veteran point guard yet

The New Orleans Pelicans are playing without their potential future star in Zion Williamson and, as a result, have struggled up to this point. The Pelicans are currently placed 14th in the Western Conference, having won only nine games so far this season. New Orleans has a primarily young, inexperienced team, but they have a few veterans in the mix. Those veterans include Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick.

The Pelicans are struggling this season, and they look like a team that is undergoing a rebuild (which is expected). However, Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin has a different goal in mind.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Griffin wants the Pelicans to compete. With that in mind, Griffin hopes to keep veterans such as Holiday and Redick on the roster.

Pelicans' injury struggles

The Pelicans have had their share of injuries this season, and the veterans have not had the chance to play with the Pelicans young core in its entirety. So, it is difficult to say if the Pelicans are a team capable of competing or a team that needs to rebuild. If the Pelicans are the latter, moving Holiday and Redick could be the way to go.

Both veterans are under contract for the 2020-21 season, and the Pelicans may not be in a rush to trade them. But, even if the opportunity presents itself, Griffin would rather keep them on board.

New Orleans continues to struggle, but if they keep their veterans, they'll at least have mentors to guide them through the season.