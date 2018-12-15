NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers considering trade for Carmelo Anthony

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

What's the rumor?

Carmelo Anthony is now eligible for trade, and it is being reported that at least one team is considering making a move for the veteran player. During a recent edition of the 'Scoop B' podcast, host Brandon Robinson asked NBA insider, Chris Sheridan, for an update regarding Melo. Sheridan replied to Robinson's question by stating that the Philadephia 76ers would give serious consideration to making a trade for the 34-year-old.

In case you didn't know...

Carmelo Anthony is a 10 time NBA All-Star, who looks sure to be a future Hall of Famer. Despite this, Melo has had a difficult couple of years, which started with a messy break up with the Knicks back in 2017. He eventually landed on the OKC Thunder, although he was traded away in a cost-cutting move after just one season.

After being bought out by the Atlanta Hawks in the summer, Anthony landed in Houston after accepting a role from the bench. During his spell with the Rockets, Melo averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, although the franchise quickly told him he was no longer needed, and he is currently looking for a new team.

The heart of the matter

The Philadelphia 76ers traded away most of their depth in the trade for Jimmy Butler, so Melo could prove to be an excellent acquisition to the team's bench. His contract is worth just $2.4 million for the season, so it appears to be a quick fix until the summer that will suit both the organization and player.

What's next?

The Philadelphia 76ers will tomorrow travel to Cleveland to face the struggling Cavaliers. The Sixers currently sit 5th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-11 record, although they have lost their last two games.

Let us know in the comments below if you think that Carmelo Anthony will be a good fit in Philadelphia with the 76ers. Also visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

