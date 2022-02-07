NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers wanted Sacramento Kings' young backcourt duo in exchange for Ben Simmons

The NBA Trade Rumors are only going to get more heated and frenzied when it comes to Ben Simmons, with the trade deadline looming over the horizon. The disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star is arguably the biggest name on the block since he requested to be moved when the pre-season started.

Simmons’ petition has not been granted, though, as 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey hasn’t budged on his stance of maximizing the point guard’s returns. Morey’s king-sized asking price has been the main reason why Simmons hasn’t gotten a change of scenery yet.

Per Matt Moore’s report, the Philadelphia 76ers had talks with the Sacramento Kings about a potential Ben Simmons trade. The Kings reportedly balked at the mammoth treasure trove Morey was looking for:

“The Kings had talks with the Sixers for Ben Simmons, but the asking price was both De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton - no surprise given Philly’s consistent asking price for Simmons being astronomical - but eventually reports surfaced the Kings were taking both off the board.”

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Report: Philadelphia 76ers wanted both De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton from Sacramento Kings for Ben Simmons ahnfiredigital.com/nba/philadelph… Report: Philadelphia 76ers wanted both De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton from Sacramento Kings for Ben Simmons ahnfiredigital.com/nba/philadelph…

Philly asking for the moon seems ridiculous considering they have very little leverage in the Ben Simmons saga. Despite the 24-year-old’s talents, the situation he has been in has greatly diminished his value for potential suitors. Who’s to say that the All-NBA Defensive point guard will not do a repeat of what happened in Philadelphia when adversity arrives.

Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox are combining for 34.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Haliburton is shooting a sizzling 41.3% from beyond the arc, while Fox has struggled with 24.8%, although he’s a career 31.4% from three-point distance.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings



Tyrese Haliburton is one of them. Only five NBA players have dished out 17+ assists in a game this season.Tyrese Haliburton is one of them. Only five NBA players have dished out 17+ assists in a game this season. Tyrese Haliburton is one of them. 🔥👑 https://t.co/Q4ppj3JxYz

The Sacramento Kings have made some questionable deals before, but trading their backcourt duo for the 24-year-old guard is incomprehensible. Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest as the second-best player in Philly. Sacramento could find another option without gutting its lineup. It’s no wonder the Kings pulled the plug on any talks regarding the two budding stars.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will Ben Simmons remain in Philly after the trade deadline?

The Ben Simmons-James Harden swap rumors refuse to go away despite Steve Nash's declaration that they will not trade away the Brooklyn Nets superstar.

Given how Daryl Morey’s posturing, it’s looking more and more like Ben Simmons will remain in the City of Brother Love past the trade deadline. The hottest rumor before February 10 is Philly’s interest in James Harden, but Steve Nash declared point-blank that the Brooklyn Nets are not trading “The Beard” this season.

Further complicating Simmons' trade request is the Sixers’ desire to include Tobias Harris in the equation. The Minnesota Timberwolves were reportedly open to the idea of both Simmons and Harris but were unwilling to include high draft picks for a potential deal to happen.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Steve Nash says the Nets are not trading James Harden Steve Nash says the Nets are not trading James Harden https://t.co/RkfiPj1qnv

The huge gulf in price valuation will not likely change on or before February 10. So, unless Simmons changes his heart, the NBA may not see him take the floor for the entire 2021-22 season.

Edited by Parimal