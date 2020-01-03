NBA Trade Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers have no interest in trading CJ McCollum

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

McCollum is averaging 22.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 35 games for the Blazers this season

With nearly one month until the trade deadline, rumors are already beginning to circulate across the Internet. One such report yesterday related to the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to the piece, the 76ers have shown interest in Portland Trail Blazers' guard CJ McCollum, in exchange for Al Horford. Whether the rumor was true or not, NBC Sports Northwest's Dwight Jaynes - who covers the Blazers - was quick to respond.

According to Dwight, Blazers cannot trade McCollum until the end of January and they won't let a guy of that calibre depart in exchange for Horford, who plays the same position as Jusuf Nurkic. You can read Jaynes' tweet below:

Forget about it… can’t be dealt until the end of the month and they won’t trade for a contract that large for a guy who plays same position as Nurkic. And they have been adamant about not trading CJ https://t.co/LKEAVtYqf6 — Dwight Jaynes (@dwightjaynes) January 2, 2020

The 76ers have suffered from a bit of a slump lately, with three successive defeats. They are 23-13 for the season and dropped to sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

With such star power across their roster, some players are feeling the heat - especially Horford. In a recent interview, the 33-year-old revealed he's far from satisfied with the role he's currently playing among the Sixers rotation.

“It’s not as good as I want to be. I still haven't been able to find my rhythm with the team.”

Why the Blazers should hold off for now

With that being said, trading him for McCollum makes no sense considering their roles. In contrast, the Blazers have been keen to retain the dynamic duo of Damian Lillard and McCollum for a number of years now - as both stars have proven excellent for the franchise.

They are 14-21 this term and competing for a playoff spot. They have been connected to some players linked with trades including Kevin Love and Danilo Gallinari, but with Carmelo Anthony's addition and Nurkic sidelined until February at least, nothing makes sense for now.