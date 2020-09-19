NBA Trade Rumors: Possibility of Chris Paul moving to Chicago Bulls, is Anthony Davis heading home next season?

The Chicago Bulls are at a crossroads. The Bulls will soon have to decide if they want to continue the process of rebuilding or to trade for a star player and compete for the title. If the rebuild doesn't bear fruit, they risk losing Zach Lavine once he becomes a free agent. Instead, they can try landing a star like Chris Paul and contend for the championship next season. In this article, we'll look at the possibility of a Chris Paul trade, along with a few other NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul would be great for the Chicago Bulls in the short term

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul would add a lot of value to the Chicago Bulls team

Chris Paul has revived his status as a legitimate superstar in the league. After being given just a 0.2% chance at making the playoffs, Paul helped a young OKC Thunder team secure 5th seed in the West. Because of the rumors about the Thunder deciding to blow up the team, the 35-year-old is the biggest name up for grabs in the trade market.

If the Chicago Bulls decide to trade for the veteran, he would instantly make them better and add a lot of value to the team. He can elevate Zach Lavine's game to the next level and give them a chance to fight in the playoffs. When talking about the possibility of a CP3 trade, Bulls Writer Sam Smith said:

"We all believe the Bulls almost will just be better because. My sense is given Paul's age he wants that last chance to win now. He is going on 36 and has a long history of injuries. For the short term, Paul would be a huge upgrade. My sense is Karnisovas has a longer range view."

Man what a season.. Thunder UP!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HkYGp2V75g — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 3, 2020

Sam believes Chris Paul is looking for a team where he can win a championship next season. Even though the Chicago Bulls might make it to the playoffs, they won't be good enough to win the title next year.

Keeping Paul's age in mind, Sam Smith also expressed that the CP3 trade might not be beneficial for the Chicago Bulls in the long run.

NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis will be a free agent next year

NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis can opt out and become a free agent this off-season

LA Lakers' Anthony Davis can opt out and become a free agent this off-season. It's a well-known fact that Davis is a Chicago native, and there have been occasional talks about the 27-year-old joining the Chicago Bulls.

There have been some NBA trade rumors claiming that Anthony Davis might be heading to Chicago if he's not happy in Los Angeles. But given the way things are going for the LA Lakers so far, Sam Smith is not optimistic about it. Sam added:

"I tend to agree it's not happening. The Bulls could only get him after this season through a sign and trade, and then it would cost so much Davis would be back like with the Pelicans."

Given the great chemistry between Davis and LeBron James, it's highly unlikely that 'the Brow' leaves the Lakers next season. Even if the Chicago Bulls hope to get him in the future, they would have to give up a lot of players in exchange.

Lakers star Anthony Davis on possibility of playing for hometown Chicago Bulls in future: “I mean, I am a free agent next year ... but we will see.” pic.twitter.com/Y377w1AlAQ — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 5, 2019

Sam pointed out that it would be counter-productive since the Chicago Bulls will then not have enough talent around Anthony Davis to win a title.

