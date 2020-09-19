NBA Rumors: A trade between Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks that can benefit both teams

With the return of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors are sure shot contenders in the West next season. Golden State Warriors have the best backcourt in the league, thanks to the Splash Brothers. While Draymond Green can play as a 4 or even 5, the Warriors need another big who can dominate in the paint on both ends of the floor. Recent NBA trade rumors have suggested that Atlanta Hawks' John Collins might be a good fit for this purpose.

In this article, we'll look at the trade assets that the Warriors have and how that can help them bring a talent like John Collins to the Bay Area.

NBA Rumors: John Collins can be an excellent fit for the Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Three

The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Although there are some exciting prospects in this year's draft, the Golden State Warriors would prefer a player who can contribute immediately and help them win next year.

Number TWO!



The Warriors will have the second pick in the NBA Draft



2020 Lottery, presented by @Chase pic.twitter.com/XkHj5gsfLO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2020

Atlanta Hawks' John Collins had an impressive season, as he averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Collins shot at 40.1% from downtown and has also improved as a rim protector. The Hawks organization is unsure about giving him a long-term extension, which could mean that he's on the move in the offseason. The Hawks can also add Kevin Huerter to the package and demand Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole along with GSW's draft pick.

NBA News Update: Atlanta Hawks can have a shot at LaMelo Ball

NBL Rd 15 - Illawarra v South East Melbourne

According to Bleacher Report's Zack Buckley, this NBA trade would benefit the Hawks too, as they can avoid paying big money to John Collins after his rookie contract expires. The Hawks can instead opt for a young talent like LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards. Adding a potential star like LaMelo Ball alongside Trae Young would set the Atlanta Hawks in the right direction for years to come.

There are some members inside the Atlanta Hawks organization who believe LaMelo Ball is the best prospect in the draft and 'it’s not close'



(Via The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/5FijZA6ARu — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 8, 2020

The draft pick, along with Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole, might be something that would appease the Atlanta Hawks. As far as the Golden State Warriors are concerned, they could get a battle-ready scorer in John Collins and a promising shooter in Kevin Huerter, as they look to contend in the wild West.

