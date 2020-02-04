NBA Trade Rumors: Possible 3-way deal involving Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the works

Robert Covington is averaging nearly 13 points and 6 rebounds this season

A three-way deal is reportedly being brokered between the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves involving Robert Covington to Houston, Clint Capela to Atlanta and Brooklyn's first-round pick from the Hawks to Minnesota.

As reported by Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the teams are interested in making this trade happen before the ever-approaching deadline day.

Sources: A three-way deal was discussed to send Robert Covington to Houston, Clint Capela to Atlanta, and picks to Minnesota.



The Wolves hoped to flip assets for D'Angelo Russell, but Golden State denied their offer. Talks have stalled.



— Kevin O'Connor

Houston, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Denver Nuggets were also reportedly interested in Covington. Highly regarded among the NBA players, Covington as a 3-and-D wing player would instantly make any one of these sides better and considering his defensive exploits, it would be a great trade for Houston. The acquisition of Covington isn't a straight forward one for the Rockets as there is the question of Clint Capela.

How could it all possibly unfold?

It all depends on whether the Timberwolves manage to land D'Angelo Russell. If they do, then there is a very possible chance of moving Covington to Houston while they trade Capela to the Hawks.

Landing Russell proves to be a difficult one as the Golden State Warriors are playing hardball over what they get in return for him. So far, he's having his best season to date averaging nearly 24 points per game and shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

With Klay Thompson and Steph Curry coming back next season, Russell could be exactly the type of impact player that can come off the bench and provide valuable minutes. Despite his weak defensive abilities, there doesn't seem to be a player that suits the Warriors better. And he is still very young, so his value will only rise given the talent.