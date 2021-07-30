NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook met LeBron James at his house to discuss a trade

In what is expected to result in yet another power-shift in the NBA, the league’s triple double-machine Russell Westbrook was traded to the LA Lakers in exchange of KCP, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and the no. 22 pick. The Washington Wizards are also expected to lose Bradley Beal in the coming offseason and might be left with a young roster for next year.

Regardless, for Russell Westbrook, the move represents a homecoming of sorts. The nine-time All-Star was born in California and played college basketball for UCLA for two seasons before declaring for the 2008 NBA draft. He attended high school at the Lawndale Leuzinger High and was reportedly considering a move from quite some time. Russell Westbrook is now being said to have met with LeBron James and Anthony Davis two weeks in advance to discuss the prospect of playing together.

"About two weeks ago, Russell Westbrook went to LeBron James’ home and together they and Anthony Davis had a conversation about the All-Star guard joining James and Davis on the Lakers."



The NBA’s latest big 3 forms a fearsome combination. However, there were questions as to whether the three stars will be effective together. LeBron James is often said to have a huge say on the overall dealings of his teams, and is used to being the primary ball handler. Considering Russell Westbrook and his brand of basketball, the three might potentially not be a good fit on the same team, with a number of people encouraging the Lakers to sign an elite 3-point shooter as well in the mold of Buddy Hield or Lonzo Ball.

However, according to reports, the three put their egos aside and has a long conversation, with Westbrook making his desire to return home and win the championship known to the two. The meeting reportedly took place at LeBron James’ house, with Westbrook also claiming that he will not mind playing “off the ball,” considering LeBron James’s tendencies.

Russell Westbrook is heading home to California to join forces with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.



Will the move be enough to vault the franchise back into championship contention next season? — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) July 30, 2021

Regardless, both James and Davis have also reportedly agreed to make their share of sacrifices. The two reportedly talked about the prospect of changing positions for the betterment of the team. LeBron James is reportedly considering switching to the Power Forward position, with Anthony Davis agreeing to play at the center to accommodate the 4-time NBA champion.

For Russell Westbrook, the move to the Lakers arguably represents his best-ever opportunity of winning the Championship. The 2017 MVP winner has experience of playing as the secondary ball-handler, a role that he fulfilled for the Houston Rockets alongside James Harden for a number of years.

Finally, “GM” LeBron James, often said to have an influence on his teams’ front offices, might just have played his part in fashioning a move that results in his fifth career championship.

