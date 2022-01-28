NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings seeking second round pick for former NBA champion

The Sacramento Kings continue to struggle with their play on the court this year, and it appears veteran center Tristan Thompson could potentially be on the move. Sacramento continues to slide down the Western Conference standings as the team currently finds itself sitting in 13th place with an overall record of 18-32 on the season.

After a pair of blow-out 128-75 and 121-108 losses, coming at the hands of the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks respectively. It now looks as if Sacramento could make a few moves toward the February 10th NBA trade deadline. According to a report from NBA Insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, it appears that teams around the league are expecting the Kings to be active around the deadline.

"The Kings are expected to make some type of significant move ahead of the deadline in an effort to claw back toward the postseason picture."

Fischer continues to go into depth about the fact that many are expecting the Kings to make some potentially drastic changes to their roster, and even goes on to highlight the fact that many around the league believe that veteran Tristan Thompson could be acquired in exchange for a second-round pick.

"Tristan Thompson is also considered available for a second-round pick."

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer bleacherreport.com/articles/29528… Latest intel from around the league, where the actual midseason trade market has seemed to center around Atlanta, Portland, Sacramento and Indiana. Plus tidbits on the Pelicans, Raptors, Celtics and more, all at @BR_NBA Latest intel from around the league, where the actual midseason trade market has seemed to center around Atlanta, Portland, Sacramento and Indiana. Plus tidbits on the Pelicans, Raptors, Celtics and more, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29528…

Could Sacramento Kings veteran Tristan Thompson be on the move?

Sacramento Kings veteran big man Tristan Thompson

While the Sacramento Kings center might not be the biggest name on the trade market, he's a player who should be in demand for teams looking to make a potential playoff push. Thompson has continued to be a valuable asset in the rotation for a number of teams over the years, and it wouldn't be surprising for a postseason contender to reach out to Sacramento for a potential trade.

The Sacramento Kings look to be heading in the wrong direction as the team is on the verge of needing to enter a full re-build. The Kings have lost five consecutive games and are trending towards having one of the worst records in the entire league.

Greg @gwiss



Kings traded Delon Wright to get Thompson. Kings traded CoJo and two seconds to get Wright, who played well for Sac.



Wright for TT looked bad at the time and looks even worse now. What an awful trade. Per @JakeLFischer , Tristan Thompson is available for a second round pick.Kings traded Delon Wright to get Thompson. Kings traded CoJo and two seconds to get Wright, who played well for Sac.Wright for TT looked bad at the time and looks even worse now. What an awful trade. Per @JakeLFischer, Tristan Thompson is available for a second round pick. Kings traded Delon Wright to get Thompson. Kings traded CoJo and two seconds to get Wright, who played well for Sac. Wright for TT looked bad at the time and looks even worse now. What an awful trade.

There are already rumors that the team could be willing to move star guard De'Aaron Fox around the deadline, although it remains to be seen if the organization will move forward with the trade. Sacramento has gone on to win two of their last ten games, and it could be time for management to look to get some future assets as they attempt to overhaul their roster.

Also Read Article Continues below

So far this year, Thompson has gone on to give the Kings some solid depth off the bench. He's currently averaging 6.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.3% from the field in just 15.2 minutes per game.

Edited by David Nyland